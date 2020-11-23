wrestling / News
WWE’s Third Party Platform Policy Doesn’t Apply To NXT Right Now
November 23, 2020 | Posted by
It has been reported through the second half of 2020 that WWE has a new policy against third party platforms like Twitch and Cameo. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that the policy doesn’t appear to apply to NXT talent, as Adam Cole has been allowed to continue streaming with no punishment. Dave Meltzer said that WWE has not yet told anyone on NXT to abandon third party platforms, and only the wrestlers on the main roster have been made to do so. While that is the case now, it was noted that it could change in the future.
