WWE’s Ticket Goal For Wrestlemania Higher Than Initially Believed

As we previously reported, WWE announced that tickets for Wrestlemania will go on sale on March 16 and will range from $35 to $2,500 per night, with only a limited number available. It was initially suggested that WWE had a goal of 30,000 for Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the company is actually looking to sell around 45,000 tickets per night.

On March 10, the city of Tampa met with local hotels and told them that WWE wants to run the venue at 75% capacity. The capacity for Wrestlemania, with a stage, would be 60,000, so 75% of that is 45,000. It’s possible WWE announces a larger number as they have in the past.

There is a feeling that they won’t draw as many people from overseas as people aren’t as willing to travel and those coming from Europe and Japan would have to quarantine to be able to go back. Wrestlemania usually sells between 15,000 and 25,000 tickets from the home market and not every Wrestlemania sells out.