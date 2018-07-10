UPDATED: WWE’s TLC PPV Possibly Pulled From Schedule

UPDATE: According to ” target=”new”>Pwinsider.com, the WWE has confirmed that the WWE TLC PPV has been moved to December 16th. The PPV will take place in San Jose, California, replacing the originally scheduled Clash of Champions PPV on that date and in that location. TLC was originally scheduled for October 21st in Boston, Massachusetts.

ORIGINAL: PWInsider reports that the status of WWE’s TLC PPV may be up in the air, as it is no longer advertised for October 21 in Boston, Massachusetts at the TDBank Arena. The show was announced in February when WWE made the decision to make all PPVs co-branded. Fans were expecting an announcement for an online pre-sale for WWE TLC 2018, but instead a video during RAW advertised a co-brand “supershow” on that date, focused on Ronda Rousey appearing. The TLC PPV was not mentioned. Ticketmaster.com is currently holding a pre-sale for the Supershow event with the code BOSTON.

At this time it’s unknown if that supershow will become TLC or if the show has been pulled from the schedule.