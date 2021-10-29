WWE’s Trading Card Deal With Panini Reportedly Worth Eight Figures

WWE is making big money off their new multi-year trading card deal with Panini, according to a new report. Sportico reports that the new multiyear deal, which was announced earlier this week, is worth a “low eight figure” amount and is more than triple the annual value of WWE’s expiring agreement with Topps.

The new deal starts in early 2022 and will include several different products on its first year, starting with 2022 WWE Prizm which will begin as the road to WrestleMania kicks off.