Two Recently Added Prime Time Wrestling Episodes Removed From WWE Network

– As previously reported, the WWE Network added 10 new episodes of the classic Prime Time Wrestling to the service last month. However, WWE Network News reports that two episodes were quietly removed from the Network this week. The September 18, 1989 and October 2, 1989 episodes of the series were the ones that were taken off from the Network’s January Classic Content drop.

According to the report, the Prime Time Wrestling episodes were removed to issues with the music and the proper blurring of the Superstars of WRestling name. There’s no word yet on when the episodes might be restored to the streaming service.