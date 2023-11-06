WWN Holding Ace Steel Training Seminar Next Month

WWN Live has announced that they will hold a training seminar hosted by Ace Steel next month in Florida. The event happens on December 17 in Port Richey and will cost $49.

Ace Steel Workshop – Port Richey, FL – December 17th, 2023

WWN is excited to host veteran professional wrestling trainer Ace Steel for a very special workshop on Sunday, December 17th, 2023 at the WWN Training Center in Port Richey, FL! Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from Steel who has over 30 years of professional wrestling experience and has traveled the world as an in-ring talent for Pro Wrestling NOAH, WWE, TNA Impact and ROH, as well as trained “The Best In The World” CM Punk. This workshop will include three hours of ring time and a Q&A session.

You must have completed or be enrolled in a training course to be eligible. Wrestlers, managers and referees of all experience levels are welcome.

To register, please fill out the form located at https://wwnlive.com/seminartryouts and pay using the link below.

Participants must be at least 18 years old.

All sales are final. There are no refunds or exchanges.