WWN Launching New Brand Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse, Will Debut Next Month

WWN is launching their first brand since selling EVOLVE to WWE in Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse. The company announced on Monday that the promotion will debut with its first show on September 26th, streaming live on iPPV.

The announcement reads:

The World Wrestling Network (WWN) is excited to announce a new professional wrestling brand within the WWN Family! On September 26th, the first ever Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse event will be held in the Greater Tampa Bay area broadcasting live on Club WWN for subscribers and available for individual purchase at WWNLive.com and FITE TV.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this new concept to the sport of professional wrestling,” declares WWN Ambassador Trevin Adams. “This isn’t about the past or where we have been. This is ground zero for the promotion and talent. We’re very excited to share more about Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse in the coming weeks.”

