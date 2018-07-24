WWN Live Gives Update on Matt Riddle’s EVOLVE Status

– WWN Live has issued an update on Matt Riddle’s status for upcoming EVOLVE shows after reports he may be WWE-bound. The company announced that Riddle is confirmed for all four EVOLVE events in August, as you can see in the below announcement:

EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle has been the subject of rumors. Riddle is confirmed for all four August EVOLVE events, where he will defend the championship at EVOLVE 108 against Shane Strickland in a Hardcore Rules Match on August 4th in Philadelphia. If Riddle is successful, he will defend vs. Darby Allin at EVOLVE 110 on August 11th in Chicago. Riddle is set for non-title action vs. Austin Theory at EVOLVE 109 in Melrose, MA and JD Drake at EVOLVE 111 in Livonia, MI. If Riddle is still EVOLVE Champion after August, he will be added to additional dates. Riddle is currently scheduled to miss the September weekend due to previously approved personal obligations.

Riddle has been pulled from shows for Over the Top Wrestling in Ireland for SummerSlam weekend as well as the Battle of Los Angeles over the past several days, with reports that there is renewed talk in WWE of bringing him in for NXT.