WWN Mercury Rising 2019 results from Queens, NY.

* Anthony Henry defeated Absolute Andy to retain the FIP World Championship

* Anthony Greene defeated Barrett Brown, Colby Corino, Harlem Bravado, John Silver, Cyrus Satin, and Shotzi Blackheart in an Elimination Match to earn WWN contract

* Miyu Yamashita defeated Allysin Kay to win the SHINE Championship and retain the Princess of Princess Championship. Following the match, Kay argued with the ref and attacked Yamashita, eventually hitting a splash on her. Yamashita eventually got the mic and said that Kay would have to come to Japan if she wants her title back.

* Austin Theory and Brandi Lauren defeated Darby Allin and Priscilla Kelly. After the match, Lauren continued to attack Kelly while Theory attacked Allin, bringing out Ataxia and Josh Briggs for the save.

* Shane Strickland, Joe Gacy, and Eddie Kingston defeated Team wXw (Jurn Simmons, Marius Al-Ani, and Alexander James)

* JD Drake defeated Kazusada Higuchi to retain the WWN Championship. After the match, the two shook hands. Colby Corino came out and attacked Drake but got power bombed. Next out were Shane Strickland, Joe Gacy and Eddie Kingston who also attacked Drake. All four eventually beat down Drake and leave. Drake was slow to get back up but eventually walked to the back on his own.

* Team DDT (Daisuke Sasaki, Tetsuya Endo, and Soma Takao) defeated The Skulk (AR Fox, Leon Ruff, and Adrian Alanis). After the match, AR Fox thanks the fans, everyone in WWN, wXw, DDT, Sasaki, Endo, and Takao for their match, and closes the show.