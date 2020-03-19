wrestling / News

WWN Releases Full Adam Cole vs. WALTER Match From EVOLVE 107

March 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Cole

WWN has released the full match between Adam Cole and Walter from 2018’s EVOLVE 107. You can see the video below, which saw the two face off at the event which took place in Melrose, Massachusettes and was the dark match for the event. This was six months before WALTER made his debut in NXT UK.

Adam Cole, EVOLVE 107, WALTER, Jeremy Thomas

