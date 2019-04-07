wrestling / News
WWN Signs Anthony Greene For EVOLVE
April 7, 2019 | Posted by
– Anthony Greene is the latest EVOLVE roster member, having signed a deal with WWN. Greene won a match at WWN Mercury Rising over Barrett Brown, Colby Corino, Harlem Bravado, John Silver, Cyrus Satin, and Shotzi Blackheart to earn a contract with the company.
Greene has worked for Chaotic Wrestling, Lucky Pro Wrestling, Beyond Wrestling, Northeast Wrestling, Paragon Pro Wrestling, Power League Wrestling, World Xtreme Wrestling and Top Rope Promotions, among other companies.
More Trending Stories
- More Details & Video On Bret Hart Fan Attack At WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Including Dash Wilder Appearing to Punch Fan In Face
- Pics of Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler From WWE Hall of Fame
- Pics of Sonya Deville & Her Girlfriend, Charlotte Flair, Stephanie McMahon, Riott Squad & More On WWE HOF Red Carpet
- WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet Photos: IIconics, Paige, Lacey Evans, Mandy Rose, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Maria, More