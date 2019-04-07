WWN Signs Anthony Greene For EVOLVE

– Anthony Greene is the latest EVOLVE roster member, having signed a deal with WWN. Greene won a match at WWN Mercury Rising over Barrett Brown, Colby Corino, Harlem Bravado, John Silver, Cyrus Satin, and Shotzi Blackheart to earn a contract with the company.

Greene has worked for Chaotic Wrestling, Lucky Pro Wrestling, Beyond Wrestling, Northeast Wrestling, Paragon Pro Wrestling, Power League Wrestling, World Xtreme Wrestling and Top Rope Promotions, among other companies.