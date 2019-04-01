– WWN announced the updated lineups for their shows this week:

EVOLVE 125 – This Thursday – Noon – Queens, NY

EVOLVE Championship Match

Austin Theory defends vs. Kyle O’Reilly of The Undisputed Era

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy of The Unwanted defend vs. Konosuke Takeshita & MAO

Grudge Match #1

Montez Ford of The Street Profits vs. Shane Strickland of The Unwanted

Grudge Match #2

Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits vs. Colby Corino of The Unwanted

Must Be A Winner

Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry

Special Attraction Match

Kazusada Higuchi vs. Curt Stallion

Tag Team Attraction

AR Fox & Leon Ruff vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds

Special Challenge Match

Harlem Bravado vs. Adrian Jaoude

Plus more with WWN Champion JD Drake, Priscilla Kelly, Brandi Lauren and others!!!

wXw – This Thursday – 4pm – Queens, NY

Watch live on WWNLive.com iPPV!

wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship

Bobby Gunns defends vs. Shigehiro Irie

wXw World Tag Team Championship

Aussie Open of Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis defend vs. Workhorsemen of Anthony Henry & JD Drake

wXw Shotgun Championship

Marius Al-Ani vs. Emil Sitoci

16 Carat Gold Winner 2019 Lucky Kid vs. David Starr

Absolute Andy vs. Chris Brookes

LAX of Santana & Ortiz vs. The Crown of Alexander James & Jurn Simmons

Darby Allin vs. Avalanche

Lufisto vs. Yuu

DDT – This Thursday – 8pm – Queens, NY

Watch live on WWNLive.com iPPV!

The Main Event

Daisuke Sasaki vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Weapon Rumble in U.S.A.

MAO vs. Sanshiro Takagi

3-Way Tag Team Match

HARASHIMA & Kazusada Higuchi vs. Akito & Ethan Page vs. Shigehiro Irie & Jason “The Gift” Kincaid

Tag Team Match

Soma Takao & Tetsuya Endo vs. Yukio Sakaguchi & Masahiro Takanashi

Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship Delayed Entry Battle Royale

(Champion as of March 12th: Saki Akai*)

Challengers: Makoto Oishi, Kazuki Hirata, Yoshihiko, Kikutaro, Colt “Boom Boom” Cabana, Mizuki Watase & X

*Due to the nature of the title, there may be a different champion on the date of the show, or the match may not be held as a championship match.

Tag Team Attraction

Danshoku Dieno & Antonio Honda vs. Joey Ryan & Royce Isaacs

Special Challenge Match

Miyu Yamashita vs. Maki Ito

Kaiju Big Battel – This Thursday – 11:55pm – Queens, NY

Watch with your Club WWN subscription – Only $9.99 per month!

Kaiju Grand Championship Fight-o

Erebus defends vs. Powa Ranjuru

Southern Division Championship Fight-o

American Beetle defends vs. Hell Monkey

Double Danger Tandem Tag Championship Fight-o

SWO defend vs. Los Plantinos

Burger Bear vs. Tucor

And much more…

SHIMMER 113 – This Friday – 11am – Queens, NY

Watch live on WWNLive.com iPPV!

Heart of SHIMMER Championship

Dust defends vs. Samantha Heights

SHIMMER Championship

Nicole Savoy defends vs. Hiroyo Matsumoto

Dr. Britt Baker, DMD vs. Tessa Blanchard

Shazza McKenzie vs. Su Yung

Kris Wolf, Solo Darling, Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo

vs.

Jessica Troy, Charli Evans, Zoe Lucas & Allysin Kay

Thunder Rosa & Holidead vs. Indi Hartwell & Steph De Lander

Also in action:

Cheerleader Melissa

Shotzi Blackheart

LuFisto

Kris Statlander

Leva Bates

“The Renaissance Woman” Hyan

Brittany Blake

Veda Scott

WWN Supershow 2019 – This Friday – 3pm – Queens, NY

Watch with your Club WWN subscription – Only $9.99 per month!

This event will be over in time to make it over to NXT Takeover!

The Six Man Tag Team Tradition Continues – Main Event #1

Shane Strickland & EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy of The Unwanted

vs.

Team wXw of 16 Carat Gold 2019 winner Lucky Kid, Shotgun Champion Marius Al Ani & Unified World Wrestling Champion Bobby Gunns

The Six Man Tag Team Tradition Continues – Main Event #2

The Skulk of AR Fox, Leon Ruff & Adrian Alanis with Ayla

vs.

Team DDT of Daisuke Sasaki, Tetsuya Endo & Soma Takao

WWN Championship Match – Main Event #3

JD Drake defends vs. Higuchi

SHINE Championship Match

Allysin Kay defends vs. Miyu Yamashita

FIP World Heavyweight Championship Match

Anthony Henry defends vs. Absolute Andy

Mixed Tag Team Grudge Match

EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory & Brandi Lauren vs. Darby Allin & Priscilla Kelly

Winner Gets WWN Contract – Elimination Match

Anthony Greene vs. Barrett Brown vs. Colby Corino vs. Harlem Bravado vs. John Silver vs. TBD

More Than Mania Party – This Saturday – 2pm – Brooklyn, NY

Watch with your Club WWN subscription – Only $9.99 per month!

Monsters are real and danger can happen! That’s right!!! The WWNLive Experience 2019 comes to a conclusion with Double Danger Time featuring Kaiju Big Battel vs. DDT Pro-Wrestling! Dr. Cube’s Minions are up to no good and what better way for the Kaiju Heroes to fight off his evil plots than an entire event featuring Double Danger Tandem Tag Team Fight-os!? But wait…there’s more! DDT Pro-Wrestling’s Konosuke Takeshita & Sanshiro Takagi want to face the vilest of the vile of Cube’s Posey in an ANYWHERE MATCH that’s sure to leave a memorable mark on Brooklyn, NY! We hope you join us for the festivities at the MoreThanMania.com 2019 Wrap Up Party!