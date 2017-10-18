WWNLive Releases Complete WrestleMania Weekend Schedule

– WWNLive sent out the following schedule for the 2008 WrestleMania weekend…

Thursday, April 5th:

* EVOLVE – 8pm

* Beyond Wrestling – 11:55pm

Friday, April 6th:

* PROGRESS – Noon

* EVOLVE – 4pm

* WWN Supershow – 8pm

* GCW Presents Joey Janela Spring Break II – 11:55pm

Saturday, April 7th:

* PROGRESS – Noon

* SHIMMER – 4pm

* Style Battle: S1 Finale – 8pm

* Kaiju Big Battel – 11:55pm

We are finalizing ticket prices. We are very pleased to announce that PROGRESS, EVOLVE, WWN Supershow and SHIMMER will be the same ticket prices as last year! We are not raising prices! We are also very excited to announce that Style Battle: S1 Finale will be a special $10 ticket to make it the most affordable ticket anywhere on Wrestlemania weekend. Style Battle will also be included FREE in VIP Packages!

VIP Packages will go on sale to those who had VIP Packages last year this Monday.

VIP Packages will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, October 25th.

Individual tickets will then go on sale two weeks later.

All tickets and info will be at www.WWNLive.com.