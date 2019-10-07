wrestling / News

WWE on FOX Twitter Account Deletes Tweet Indicating The Fiend Won By DQ At Hell In A Cell

October 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– More fallout from WWE Hell in a Cell.

Fans were disappointed by last night’s WWE Hell in a Cell ending, which saw the main event between Seth Rollins and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt end via “match stoppage.” There was confusion at first as many believed that the match ended in a disqualification. In fact, even one of the official WWE Twitter accounts couldn’t get the finish straight.

WWE clarified that the match ended due to “stoppage,” which doesn’t make things any better. The crowd chanted “refund” and “AEW” following the bout.

