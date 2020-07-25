WWWF All-Star Wrestling (1.10.1976) Review  

-Originally aired January 10, 1976.

-I love the theme music that they use for the opening. I think it’s generic dubbed something, but it’s just perfect for the time period, and you half-expect the opening to end with a freeze frame of Vince McMahon getting out of a police car and cocking his gun, with a thing at the bottom of the screen that says “VINCE MCMAHON as CHUNCH.”

-Your hosts are Vince McMahon and Antonino Rocca.



BOBO BRAZIL vs. DAVEY O’HANNON

-They exchange a gentlemanly handshake to start, and Bobo appreciates it, breaking cleanly when he backs O’Hannon against the ropes. O’Hannan backs Brazil against the ropes and breaks cleanly, giving him a big smile, and you’re kind of expecting something to happen here as Bobo locks on an armbar. O’Hannon makes the ropes. They try a test of strength and Bobo overpowers him. This cavalcade of rest holds just goes ON with a front facelock. O’Hannon tries to get out for a break, but Bobo slingshots him back in.

-So now Davey tries choking Bobo, but Bobo lays him out with headbutts to finish it.



LOUIS CYR (with Fred Blassie) vs. PETE MCKAY

-Cyr’s look is a box of parts, with a coonskin cap, a black singlet, and red, white & blue boots with dumbbell symbols on them.

-Cyr knocks around McKay while Blassie storms over to commentary to make sure Vince is saying all the right things about his man. Cyr just keeps hammering away and choking McKay. Don’t they realize that this is time they could be spending letting the Grand Wizard cut a promo?

-Back suplex by Cyr, and the shoulderbreaker gets three.

-Ernie Ladd strolls out and says he has a handicap match later in the hour because he needs to wrestle as many opponents as are needed to equal one great wrestler. He complains that the promoters signed him against two weaker opponents when he originally demanded a handicap match against Ivan Putski and Bobo Brazil. He needs to beat and embarrass those two guys just to get them out of the way and get to Bruno Sammartino. And he thinks it’s pathetic that Bobo is reducing himself to being a stooge for Bruno. Ernie Ladd catches Vince starting to break and calls him out on it, daring him to get in the ring and wrestle for himself. He’ll get around to it.



HANDICAP MATCH: ERNIE LADD vs. TITO TORRES & SILVANO SOUSA

-Ladd traps both of them in a bearhug and lifts both of them off the mat in an impressive showing. He rams them both in the corner and noggin-knocks them. Ladd goes into the tights and begins going to work with sinister shots to the neck. Torres takes the wimpiest “bump” through the ropes and onto the floor, and you can actually hear the crowd laughing at the way he did it. Legdrop on Sousa ends it.

TONY PARISI & LOUIS CERDAN (Tag Team Champions) vs. VINCENTE PALMETTI & BARON MIKEL SCICLUNA

-The median age here appears to be 46 or so. Champs work the Baron’s arm. Scicluna fights back, slamming Parisi, but Parisi kicks out in a way that Vince would eventually describe as “with authority,” but not yet in 1976. Palmetti tags in and gets caught in a series of assorted locks. Slam and an elbow finishes Palmetti.



BUGSY MCGRAW & CRUSHER BLACKWELL (with The Grand Wizard & Fred Blassie) vs. KEVIN SULLIVAN & FRANCISCO FLORES

-Shoulderblocks by Blackwell, but he charges for another one and Sullivan armdrags him to the total shock of the crowd. Bugsy tries to distract the referee as part of an evil scheme, but the jobbers use the distraction to switch without tagging in a GREAT spot, and the managers are shocked that the jobbers thought to do that. Bugsy tags in and heaves Sullivan across the ring in and overpowers him. Sullivan stumbles backwards and gets his legs tangled in the ropes, falling out of the ring and hung upside-down, and the referee counts him out.