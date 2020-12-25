WWWF All-Star Wrestling (2.11.1978) Review  

-Originally aired February 11, 1978.

-Your host is Vince McMahon.



BARON MIKEL SCICLUNA & BUTCHER VACHON (with Captain Lou Albano) vs. SPECIAL DELIVERY JONES & PETE AUSTIN

-Captain Lou Albano pantomimes jumping rope through Joe McHugh’s entire introduction of all the state athletic commission representatives and the referees. The thing about Captain Lou Albano is, even all these years later, I can’t figure out if he acted like this for heel heat or if he genuinely did just live on his own little planet.

-Bell sounds and Lou just charges at SD Jones like he’s wrestling the match himself, and SD gives him one solid punch between the eyes and knocks him silly. But not silly enough for him to forget he has that damn whistle. SD backdrops Vachon, who gets fed up right away and tags out. Austin tags in and slugs it out with the Baron. Everybody tags again, and SD gets caught in a corner and worked over. SD fights back with headbutts for everyone and tags Austin back in.

-Austin doesn’t seem to know what the hell to do (and Vince even calls attention to that), so he tentatively goes for a pin without actually going anything first, and Vachon kicks out. Chinlock by Austin, but Vachon makes the ropes. Austin throws “punches” like he’s completely terrified of Vachon, and Vachon boots him down and stomps up in the gut. Kneedrop by the Baron gets three. Yeah, seeing Ultimate Warrior and Bruno Sammartino bury the hatchet and come back for the Hall of Fame was pretty surreal, but when you see Baron Mikel Scicluna win a match, you really have “seen it all.”



“High Chief” PETER MAIVIA vs. STAN “The Man” STASIAK (with The Grand Wizard)

-Maivia applies a front facelock but gets distracted by Wizard and releases. And it’s not even “stand on the apron” stuff, he seriously just gets mad because Wizard is yelling stuff and gets mad so hard that he lets go of the hold. Maivia tries a hammerlock next, but Stasiak goes to the rope. Stasiak gets aggressive with punches and a nerve hold. Applying a nerve hold on a Samoan guy is pro wrestling’s version of “why are you hitting yourself?”

-Stasiak winds up for a heart punch, but Maivia literally beats him to the punch and kicks him out of the ring. Back in, Stasiak goes for the heart punch again, but an uppercut sends him flying over the top rope. Wizard distracts Maivia again until Stasiak regains his bearings and strangles his opponents. Maivia gets booted out to the floor. Stasiak keeps blocking reentry, so Maivia grabs him by the ankle and drags him out to the floor, and they trade punches and stair shots until the referee counts both men out. That was actually a pretty damn good match!

-Vince McMahon talks to Fred Blassie and Spiros Arion. There’s a 400-pound fan yelling at them and Blassie takes that and RUNS with it, complaining that the sanitation department forgot to remove him from the chair the last time that the arena was cleaned, and that he keeps his teeth in a glass just so they don’t get worn out. Vince absolutely cracks up as Blassie complains about the smell and walks off. Welp, not topping that.



HANDICAP MATCH: SPIROS ARION (with Fred Blassie) vs. PETE REEVES & DENNIS JOHNSON

-Spiros is by no means a small man, but it’s always weird to me when someone his size does a handicap match. That feels like more of a fat guy thing.

-Arion applies a full nelson on Reeves while Johnson throws punches to no effect. They make the ropes so Arion just breaks and dumps Johnson to the floor and stomps away at Reeves. Arion chokes out the two of them while Blassie wanders over to commentary to cut a promo. Reeves gets thrown to the floor again and applies a body vice on Johnson to get the submission and end it.

DOMINIC DENUCCI vs. THE CONTINENTAL NOBLEMAN!

-Oh hell yeah, it’s this guy again! Nobleman applies a side headlock. DeNucci lifts him up, probably by pulling the tights, and then works his arm, using the ropes for leverage. Nobleman fights back nobly, throwing a punch, only to demonstrate that he will fight dirty so long as DeNucci continues to fight dirty. DeNucci applies a waistlock and refuses to release even when the Nobleman makes a noble effort to get to the ropes, and the referee has to count all the way to three before DeNucci breaks.

-Nobleman applies a wristlock. He goes for a backdrop, but DeNucci counters with a sunset flip and gets the three-count out of nowhere for the win. I swear, the referee’s count was like .04% faster than usual. Continental Nobleman got robbed.

-We get a plug for Wrestling Action, the new official publication of the World Wide Wrestling Federation, with a fantastic painting of Bruno Sammartino on the cover. Not a trace of this on Ebay.



MR. FUJI & PROFESSOR TORU TANAKA (Tag Team Champions) vs. JOE MARCUS & FRANK WILLIAMS

-Williams gets chopped and kicked around, but reaches down deep and gives the fight back to them, and Vince is kind of revved up by the sight of Williams actually giving some offense in there. Marcus tags in and quickly establishes himself as the “Special Delivery Jones’ partner” of this pairing. Elbow to the throat by Tanaka gets the win.