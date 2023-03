wXw 16 Carat Gold 2023 Night One Results (SPOILERS)

wXw held night one of its 16 Carat Gold 2023 tournament yesterday from Turbinenhalle 1 in Oberhausen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland. It will stream on wXw Now. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Tournament Alternate: Elijah Blum def. Anil Marik and Fast Time Moodo and Gulyas Jr.

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2023 First Round: Francesco Akira def. Laurance Roman

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2023 First Round: Tristan Archer def. Mike D

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2023 First Round: Masha Slamovich def. Fuminori Abe

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2023 First Round: Shigehiro Irie def. Metehan

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2023 First Round: Peter Tihanyi def. Trey Miguel

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2023 First Round: Komander def. Arez

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2023 First Round: Axel Tischer def. Davey Richards

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2023 First Round: Ahura def. Maggot