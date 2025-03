wXw 16 Carat Gold 2025 Night One Results

wXw held night one of their annual 16 Carat Gold tournament at Turbinenhalle 1 in Oberhausen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany last night. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Pre-Show Alternate Four Way Match: Hektor Invictus def. Nick Schreier and Ryan Clancy and Stephanie Maze

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2025 First Round Match: Ahura def. Michael Oku

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2025 First Round Match: Bobby Gunns def. Anita Vaughan

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2025 First Round Match: Axel Tischer def. Masaaki Mochizuki

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2025 First Round Match: Laurance Roman def. Adam Priest

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2025 First Round Match: Masha Slamovich def. Cara Noir

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2025 First Round Match: Psycho Clown def. Joseph Fenech Jr. (w/Robin Christopher Fohrwerk)

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2025 First Round Match: 1 Called Manders def. Daisuke Sekimoto

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2025 First Round Match: Leon Slater def. Aigle Blanc