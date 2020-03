wXw 16 Carat Gold Day One Results: Jeff Cobb, Bandido Advance

wXw held the first day of their 16 Carat Gold tournament yesterday from the Turbinenhalle 1 in Oberhausen, Germany, with Jeff Cobb and Bandido, among others, advancing. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Alternate Four-Way Dance: Rust Taylor defeated Hektor and Levaniel and Scotty Davis

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2020 First Round Match: Mike Bailey defeated Chris Ridgeway

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2020 First Round Match: Jurn Simmons defeated Lucky Kid

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2020 First Round Match: The Rotation defeated Puma King

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2020 First Round Match: Eddie Kingston defeated Daniel Makabe

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2020 First Round Match: Bandido defeated Julian Pace

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2020 First Round Match: Shigehiro Irie defeated Black Taurus

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2020 First Round Match: Jeff Cobb defeated Alexander James

* 16 Carat Gold Tournament 2020 First Round Match: Cara Noir defeated Marius Al-Ani by referee’s decision

* wXw World Tag Team Title Match: Jay-AA (Absolute Andy & Jay Skillet) defeated The Pretty Bastards (Maggot & Prince Ahura) to win the titles