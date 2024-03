wXw 16 Carat Gold Night One Results 3.8.24: First Round Matches, More

The first night of wXw’s 16 Carat Gold 2024 tournament took place on Friday night and the results are online. You can check out the results below from the Oberhausen, Germany show, per Fightful:

* Alternate Bout: Mochizuki Jr. def. Anita Vaughan, Jacob Crane, & Nick Schreier

* 16 Carat Gold First Round Match: 1 Called Manders def. Luke Jacobs

* 16 Carat Gold First Round Match: Aigle Blanc def. Lio Rush

* 16 Carat Gold First Round Match: Stephanie Maze def. Icarus

* 16 Carat Gold First Round Match: Laurance Roman def. Oskar

* 16 Carat Gold First Round Match: Mike D Vecchio def. Gringo Loco

* wXw Shotgun Championship Match: Levaniel def. The Rotation

* 16 Carat Gold First Round Match: Masato Tanaka def. Elijah Blum

* 16 Carat Gold First Round Match: Peter Tihanyi def. El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr.

* 16 Carat Gold First Round Match: Michael Oku def. Joseph Fenech Jr.

