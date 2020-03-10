wXw 16 Carat Gold Night Three Results: Tournament Champion Crowned, Six-Man Tag, More

wXw had the third and last night of the 16 Carat Gold tournament on Sunday night, with the finals of the tournament taking place. You can see the results below per Fightful:

* Tournament Semifinal Match: Mike Bailey defeated Jurn Simmons.

* Tournament 2020 Semifinal Match: Cara Noir defeated Eddie Kingston.

* wXw Women’s Championship: Amale defeated Stephanie Maze.

* Timothy Thatcher & Yuki Ishikawa defeat Daisuke Ikeda & WALTER.

* wXw Shotgun Championship: Alexander Wolfe defeated Avalanche and Ilja Dragunov to win the title.

* Bandido, Jeff Cobb & Julian Pace defeated Black Taurus, Hektor & Puma King.

* Tournament Final Match: Cara Noir defeated Mike Bailey.