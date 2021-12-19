wXw 21st Anniversary Results: WALTER Defeats Cara Noir

wXw held their 21st Anniversary event earlier today at Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen, Germany, with WWE’s WALTER making an appearance. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Oskar Munchow pinned Goldenboy Santos with a driver.

* wXw World Tag Team Champions Dover and Icarus beat Fast Times Moodo and Stephanie Maze when Icarus pinned Maze.

* Bobby Gunns went to a Double Count Out with Michael Knight.

* Absolutely Andy quickly won the wXw Shotgun Title from Norman Harras.

* Robert Dreissker beat Vincent Heisenberg by Disqualification when Heisenberg hit him with a toolbox. There was a brawl after with Baby Allison, Maggot, and Anil Marik.

* WALTER pinned Cara Noir with a Fire Thunder Driver.

* Levaniel won the #1 contender Ladder Match over Aigle Blanc, Dennis Dullnig, Tristan Archer, and Hecktor Invictus.

* wXw Women’s Champion Iva Kolasky pinned Skye Smitson after the Moonsault.

* wXw Unified World Champion Axel Tischer pinned Jurn Simmons by poking him in the eyes and following up with a Liger Bomb.