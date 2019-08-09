wrestling / News

wXw AMBITION 11 Results: WALTER Takes On Timothy Thatcher

August 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert

– Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) held its AMBITION 11 event on Aug. 8 from Midtown Event Theatre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

* First Round Match: Timothy Thatcher defeats Alexander James
* First Round Match: Daniel Makabe defeats Bobby Gunns
* First Round Match: Daniel Garcia defeats Buck Gunderson
* First Round Match: WALTER defeats Mike Bailey
* Semi Final Match: Timothy Thatcher defeats Daniel Makabe
* Semi Final Match: WALTER defeats Daniel Garcia
* Super Fight: Yuki Ishikawa defeats Tyson Dux
* Final Match: WALTER defeats Timothy Thatcher

