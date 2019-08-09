– Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) held its AMBITION 11 event on Aug. 8 from Midtown Event Theatre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

* First Round Match: Timothy Thatcher defeats Alexander James

* First Round Match: Daniel Makabe defeats Bobby Gunns

* First Round Match: Daniel Garcia defeats Buck Gunderson

* First Round Match: WALTER defeats Mike Bailey

* Semi Final Match: Timothy Thatcher defeats Daniel Makabe

* Semi Final Match: WALTER defeats Daniel Garcia

* Super Fight: Yuki Ishikawa defeats Tyson Dux

* Final Match: WALTER defeats Timothy Thatcher

Winner of AMBITION 11 in Canada is @WalterAUT. He beat @SpeedballBailey, @DanielMTGarcia and his longtime companion and @RingkampfGER partner Timothy Thatcher in the tournament. Full event will be streaming from Aug. 11th on on #wXwNOW – https://t.co/z19tqNBaDF

📸 @prograpslady pic.twitter.com/YEaUF2hflS — wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) August 9, 2019

Battlarts founder @toy_yuki_i forced @TysonDux to submit in a hard fought shootstyle match at AMBITION 11 in Canada. This event will be streaming from Aug 11th on on #wXwNOW. Watch Ishikawa fight again at #wXwToronto tonight. Tix still available at the door. pic.twitter.com/9qKOZCRfLN — wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) August 9, 2019

The match had to be stopped by the referee. Winner of AMBITION 11 is @WalterAUT. #wXwToronto pic.twitter.com/zkoFFeJzr4 — wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) August 8, 2019

Great show of respect after the match. #wXwToronto pic.twitter.com/fRPFasfmmL — wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) August 8, 2019