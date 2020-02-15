wrestling / News
wXw Announces Timothy Thatcher, WALTER For 16 Carat Gold Tournament Day Two
Timothy Thatcher and WALTER will compete against each other in a tag team match at wXw’s 16 Carat Gold tournament. wXw announced on Friday that Thatcher will team with Yuki Ishikawa against WALTER and Daisuke Ikeda on day two of the tournament on March 8th.
Thatcher has signed with WWE and has already reported to the WWE Performance Center.
Timothy Thatcher & @toy_yuki_i vs. @WalterAUT & @daichanbomber
March 8th, Oberhausen – final event of wXw 16 Carat 2020
Let's give Tim the farewell he deserves!
Tickets: https://t.co/fsmWOwbnx0 pic.twitter.com/1MzH7QSrBD
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) February 14, 2020
