wXw Announces Timothy Thatcher, WALTER For 16 Carat Gold Tournament Day Two

February 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Timothy Thatcher

Timothy Thatcher and WALTER will compete against each other in a tag team match at wXw’s 16 Carat Gold tournament. wXw announced on Friday that Thatcher will team with Yuki Ishikawa against WALTER and Daisuke Ikeda on day two of the tournament on March 8th.

Thatcher has signed with WWE and has already reported to the WWE Performance Center.

