wXw Cancels 16 Carat Gold Tournament for 2021, Reschedules Dates

Germany’s Westside Xtreme Wrestling promotion has announced that they will not be holding a 16 Carat Gold tournament in 2021.

In a statement (in German) on the promotion’s website, wXw confirmed that as a result of the ongoing pandemic, they don’t expect to hold shows in front of fans until the summer of 2021 at the earliest, while also rescheduling shows in Bielefeld, Frankfurt, Erfurt and Fulda to later in the year, with options of open-air shows being explored for some of those cities.

In addition to closing their wXw Wrestling Academy in Essen until the end of January at the earliest, the promotion also pushed back 16 Carat Gold for this year – effectively cancelling the 2021 festival. 2022’s tournament has been pencilled in for March 4 through 6 in the Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen, with tickets purchased for 2021’s show carrying over.

The cancelled-tournament was scheduled to have run from March 5 – 7, 2021, but no names had been announced for the tournament, with wXw not having run events of any kind since they taped the Catch Grand Prix tournament in late September 2020.