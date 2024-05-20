Former wXw Champion John Klinger Passes Away

“Bad Bones” John Klinger, who was a three-time wXw World Wrestling Champion, has passed away. wXw announced on Monday that Klinger passed away on Monday at the age of just 40 years old.

Klinger began his wrestling career in 2004 and worked for a number of promotions throughout his career, most prominently wXw but also German Stampede Wrestling, ACW, East Side Wrestling, Swiss Wrestling Entertainment and many others. During his time on wXW he competed against the likes of Gunther, Ilja Dragunov and more, and held a number of championships including the aforementioned wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship, two runs with the wXw World Tag Team Championship, and two wXw Shotgun Championship reigns.

wXw issued a statement which read (translated via Google):

“We say goodbye to “Bad Bones” John Klinger. John Klinger was one of the defining wrestlers at wXw for over a decade. He won all the major titles at wXw and won both 16 Carat Gold and Shortcut to the Top. In his almost 450 matches in the wXw ring, he always worked hard and did his best to excite his fans. At just 40 years old, John died far too early, shortly before his planned retirement. We wish his family and friends strength in this difficult time.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Klinger.