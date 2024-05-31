wrestling / News
wXw No Longer Part of WWE Network
May 30, 2024
wXw in Germany is no longer part of the WWE Network. PWInsider reports that the promotion’s deal with WWE expired today and thus it is no longer on the network.
The company is the last of the independent companies to have had a presence on the Network; WWE has planned a tiered subscription model that would have included some independent events, but it never came about and PROGRESS and wXW were among those promotions who had VOD releases on the Network and Peacock.
WXW events will stream on YouTube going forward, and the company could potentially join another streaming provider.
