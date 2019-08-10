wXw Results 8.09.19: WALTER Beats Daisuke Sakamoto in Headliner

– wXw held its latest event last night at The Met in Toronto. In the main event, WALTER defeated Daisuke Sakamoto via pinfall. Below are some results from Shannon Walsh and WrestlingWithDemons.net.

They announced that Toni Storm is off the show and they would have someone replace her in the women’s 3-Way Title Match.

Cima won a 4-Way Dance over Daniel Makabe, Julian Pace, and Brent Banks by pinning Makabe after the Meteora.

Shotgun Champion Emil Sitoci pinned Avalanche.

Women’s Champion Amale won a 3-Way over LuFisto (subbing for Toni Storm) and Allysin Kay by pinning LuFisto.

Unified Champion Bobby Gunns beat Mike Bailey by submission.

Intermission

Timothy Thatcher beat Yuki Ishikawa by armbar submission.

Alexander James and Jurn Simmons won a 3-Way over T-Hawk and El Lindaman, and Aussie Open when T-Hawk was pinned.

WALTER pinned Daisuke Sekimoto after the Fire Thunder Driver. Before the finish it looked like Sekimoto won with a Sharpshooter but the referee said WALTER tapped on the mat twice and not three times so it wasn’t ruled a submission.

WALTER insulted the crowd after and then David Starr came out to fight with him.

This upcoming match certainly will be something special! Timothy Thatcher vs. @toy_yuki_i at #wXwToronto pic.twitter.com/8cpDIgCSuc — wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) August 9, 2019

Pro wrestling is a very special sport. #wXwToronto pic.twitter.com/U3Y8jTGtJn — Pincente is my gimmick name (@ThePincente) August 10, 2019

The Crown stands tall and beats the Stronghearts and former wXw Tag Team Champions Aussie Open at #wXwToronto pic.twitter.com/2Z2RFdVHNI — wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) August 9, 2019