Full Details Available for WXW C4 Benefit Show For Samu Anoa’i

– As previously reported, WWE talent will be appearing at the upcoming WXW C4 benefit show for former WWE tag team champion Samu Anoa’i in Allentown, Pennsylvania on May 29. The show is to help raise money for Anoa’i to undergo a liver transplant. The full details have been announced for the Samu benefit show, which you can see below:

2- 4 PM – VIP Gold Ticket Meet and Greet with Samoa Joe, Kassius Ohno, Michael Hayes, Billy Kidman and WWE referee Shawn Bennett for $100 (using your own camera for a photo with each talent and getting one item signed per personality) with $20 for each additional item signed. The Gold Ticket includes a ticket to that night’s live event.

4 – 6 PM – VIP Silver Meet and Greet with The Samoan Dynasty (Tonga Kid, Manu, Afa, Lance Anoa’i, The Tahitian Warrior), Tommy Dreamer, Terri Runnells, Gene Snitsky, Ace Austin for $75 (using your own camera for a photo with each talent and getting one item signed per personality) with $20 for each additional item signed. The Silver Ticket includes a ticket to that night’s live event.

There is also a $150 Platinum VIP Superticket package, giving entry into the two meet and greet sessions (using your own camera for a photo and getting one item signed per personality) as well as ticket to the event that night. There will only be 73 Platinum packages available.

For fans who want to meet certain talents, WXW are charging a $20 admission fee for the meet and greets with the ability to purchase 8x10s and specific autographs as well.

There is no word yet on the lineup for that evening’s live event and which talents will be competing.

For further information and to order meet & greets in advance, email [email protected]

For more information on the event, visit WXW’s Facebook page by clicking here.