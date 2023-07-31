wXw to Stream First Ever Live PPV

Germany promotion wXw, previously featured on the WWE Network, has announced that they will stream their first-ever live PPV. The event, Shortcut to the Top 2023, happens on August 12. The announcement reads:

wXw Shortcut to the Top 2023 – the first wXw Live-PPV from Germany

On August 12th wXw Shortcut to the Top 2023 will take place. The Shortcut is one of the absolute highlights in the wXw annual calendar. In the eponymous main match, 30 wrestlers will compete against each other. Whoever remains last in the ring after about an hour takes the shortcut to the top and receives a shot at the wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship. In the middle of the action this time:

– the well-known German WWE and UFC commentator Sebastian Hackl, who is lacing up his wrestling boots himself for the first time in ten years to live his dream of becoming a world champion himself

– top German MMA and former world kickboxing champion Michael Smolik in his pro wrestling debut

Already announced have been

– wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion Robert Dreissker defending versus Anil Marik in his first title defence. Once these two held tag team gold together.

– Axel “Axeman” Tischer returning from injury to face Peter Tihanyi in the third leg of their best of five match series

– UK standout Michael Oku versus Hungary’s Icarus

– wXw World Tag Team Champions Only Friends (Bobby Gunns & Michael Knight) in their third title defense versus Knight Family (Ricky Knight Jr & Zak Zodiak)

– wXw Shotgun Champion Laurance Roman defending versus wXw fan favorite The Rotation who has returned from a one year injury and is 3-0 since.

For the first time ever, you can watch a wXw event from Germany on your TV at home. Via http://www.german-mma.de you can watch the event as PPV at our partner GMC. Shortcut to the Top is not part of the Fight Pass, but only available as PPV for 19,99 EUR with German commentary. You can book the PPV now via Paypal, credit card, ApplePay, GooglePay, Giropay and EPS. With the PPV purchase you have access to as many replays of Shortcut to the Top 2023 as you like for 30 days.

Shortcut to the Top 2023 will of course also appear on wXwNOW, where it will be available to all subscribers from August 19th.