wXw Taped Thirteen Episodes of Content Last Week

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that wXw taped thirteen two-hour shows last week in an isolation bubble, with tapings lasting between February 4-8. A total of fifty people were brought in from six countries, including wrestlers and other staff members They were tested and only allowed to be in their hotel and the arena in Oberhausen.

The episodes will likely air starting later this month and should last through late May. Some of the company’s regulars were unable to work the show due to travel restriction or schedule conflicts. wXw had said they went deep into deficit spending to make the arrangements, as the subscriptions for their streaming service won’t be able to make up the costs.

Some of the wrestlers had no in-ring practice or training lately, since gyms are closed, while some did as many as ten matches in five days. The video team worked from 8:30 AM to midnight at the arena. The creative teamed worked until 2 AM after each taping on the scripts for the next day’s tapings, based on what happened. Announcers had to do three two-hour shows on certain days. The host hotel kept the kitchen open late at night to serve the wrestlers that were coming back after midnight.