wXw World Tag Team Festival Night One Results: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch Advance
wXw held the first night of their World Tag Team Festival tournament last night at Turbinenhalle 2 in Oberhausen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch managed to advance to the next round. Here are results, via Fightful:
– World Tag Team Festival 2019 First Round Match: The Pretty Bastards (Maggot & Prince Ahura) de. Jay-AA (Absolute Andy & Jay Skillet)
– World Tag Team Festival 2019 First Round Match: The Purge Club (Ivan Kiev & Pete Bouncer) def. Schadenfreude (Kyle Fletcher & Lucky Kid)
– Jonathan Gresham def. Flamita
– World Tag Team Festival 2019 First Round Match: The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) defeat The Anti-Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne & Los Federales Santos Jr.)
– World Tag Team Festival 2019 First Round Match: David Starr & Norman Harras def. The Crown (Alexander James & Jurn Simmons)
– Faye Jackson & Mike Schwarz def. Amale & Levaniel
– World Tag Team Festival 2019 First Round Match: Arrows Of Hungary (Dover & Icarus) def. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku)
– World Tag Team Festival 2019 First Round Match: Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan def. Timothy Thatcher & Veit Müller
Next up, The Crown (@JurnSimmons & @PainPrinceJames) square off with @Norman_Harras & @TheProductDS. What a chance for Norman to step up! #wXwWTTF pic.twitter.com/o1Loc8u4Mk
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) October 4, 2019
What a beautiful 450 splash by @flamita_dtu on @TheJonGresham. But it's not the end. #wXwWTTF pic.twitter.com/mgu0bExsMa
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) October 4, 2019
Men vs. men and women vs. women? @fayejackson419 doesn't care after Levaniel slapped her into the face. #wXwWTTF pic.twitter.com/wGz1XMM5Hf
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) October 4, 2019
Main event time. This is the final first round match of #wXwWTTF Night 1. It's @_StarDESTROYER & @strongstylebrit vs. @catchmueller & Timothy Thatcher. pic.twitter.com/jE9S0m5tUf
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) October 4, 2019
🔥🔥🔥 #wXwWTTF pic.twitter.com/FONLeKeji2
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) October 4, 2019
