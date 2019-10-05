wXw World Tag Team Festival Night One Results: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch Advance

wXw held the first night of their World Tag Team Festival tournament last night at Turbinenhalle 2 in Oberhausen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch managed to advance to the next round. Here are results, via Fightful:

– World Tag Team Festival 2019 First Round Match: The Pretty Bastards (Maggot & Prince Ahura) de. Jay-AA (Absolute Andy & Jay Skillet)

– World Tag Team Festival 2019 First Round Match: The Purge Club (Ivan Kiev & Pete Bouncer) def. Schadenfreude (Kyle Fletcher & Lucky Kid)

– Jonathan Gresham def. Flamita

– World Tag Team Festival 2019 First Round Match: The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) defeat The Anti-Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne & Los Federales Santos Jr.)

– World Tag Team Festival 2019 First Round Match: David Starr & Norman Harras def. The Crown (Alexander James & Jurn Simmons)

– Faye Jackson & Mike Schwarz def. Amale & Levaniel

– World Tag Team Festival 2019 First Round Match: Arrows Of Hungary (Dover & Icarus) def. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku)

– World Tag Team Festival 2019 First Round Match: Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan def. Timothy Thatcher & Veit Müller