wrestling / News
wXw’s Alexander James Announced For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport
Mark down another participant at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport in wXw star Alexander James. Barnett announced on Sunday that James is “looking to challenge himself” at the event, which takes place on October 11th in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The show takes place as part of The Collective. James joins Jon Moxley, Deonna Purrazzo, Josh Alexander, Homicide, Calvin Tankman, Chris Dickinson, “Grizzly” Kal Jak, Lindsay Snow, Erik Hammer, Tom Lawlor, and Killer Kelly as announced participants for the show.
A new challenger appears!@wXwGermany veteran, Alexander James is looking to challenge himself in Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport.
Pre-order the live PPV now, only at @fitetv.@GCWrestling_ #Bloodsport @PainPrinceJames pic.twitter.com/FaRbUM6t8r
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) September 20, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jinny Says She’s Inspired By Mustafa Ali Breaking Down Barriers, Hopes to Do The Same
- Thunder Rosa Discusses Hana Kimura Taking Care Of Her After A Concussion In Japan, Her Reaction To Hana’s Passing, Favorite Memories Of Her
- Jim Ross On Bobby Heenan And Gene Okerlund Leaving WWE For WCW, Heenan And Okerlund Reuniting At WrestleMania X-Seven
- Arn Anderson Reveals The 10 Wrestlers He’d Pick To Start A Universal Hall of Fame, Why Rey Mysterio Belongs In The Class