wXw’s Alexander James Announced For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport

Mark down another participant at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport in wXw star Alexander James. Barnett announced on Sunday that James is “looking to challenge himself” at the event, which takes place on October 11th in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The show takes place as part of The Collective. James joins Jon Moxley, Deonna Purrazzo, Josh Alexander, Homicide, Calvin Tankman, Chris Dickinson, “Grizzly” Kal Jak, Lindsay Snow, Erik Hammer, Tom Lawlor, and Killer Kelly as announced participants for the show.