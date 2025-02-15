Wyatt Sicks Glitch Appears Over Alexa Bliss In WWE Smackdown Backstage Segment

The Wyatt Sicks seem to have their eyes on Alexa Bliss, with their logo glitching in during a backstage segment with Bliss. In the segment, which you can see below, Bliss had a bit of tension with her former friend Nia Jax. Jax talked about her familiarity with former friends betraying her, after which Bliss pointed out that if Jax wins the title and she wins Elimination Chamber, they could have another WrestleMania match. The logo glitched in at that point, as you can see below.

The Wyatt Sicks have yet to appear on WWE TV since being moved to Smackdown.