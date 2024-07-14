Wyatt Sicks Hint At New Video Segment Coming

The Wyatt Sicks have teased a new VHS tape-style interview segment on the way. The group posted to its Twitter account on Saturday to share a photo of what looks like Erick Rowan sitting down for an interview, as you can see below.

The image looks similar to those from the segments featuring Bo Dallas. Rowan was revealed as a member of the group when they made their official on-screen debuts last month.

No word yet on whether the segment will appear on this week’s Raw.