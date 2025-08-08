New Article Details Wyatt Sicks Maze at Universal Halloween Horror Nights

A new article features details on the WWE Wyatt Sicks-themed maze that will be part of Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. THR has an in-depth feature on this year’s Halloween festivities at Universal Studios’ theme parks including “WWE Presents: The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks House.”

According to the article, Universal Orlando senior director of creative development Mike Aiello led the idea and came up with it from the Wyatt Sicks’ debut when they destroyed the backstage area. Aiello said, “It looked like one of our haunted houses on live television, so I placed a call as soon as RAW ended.”

Aiello rezched out to WWE SVP Marty Miller and teamed with WWE Director of Character Development Rob Fee to put together the haunted house experience.

The article states:

In Orlando, you’ll venture through the derelict and abandoned Firefly Funhouse featuring remnants of The Fiend’s influence, before being surrounded by “imagery of WWE media taken over by Uncle Howdy before you dive into the minds of the Wyatt six.” Scary monsters and characters are promised in various environments, such as Abby’s witch hut, where “she can crawl all around you,” teases Sauls. Human victims are pecked and consumed in Huskus the Pig Boy and Mercy the Buzzard’s realms, alongside Rambling Rabbit’s spiraling tea-party-inspired dimension, where their mouths are sewn shut. That’s along with new characters unique to the house, and a ton of easter eggs for WWE fans within environments that “live and breathe the same level of textures that exist in the ring,” says Aiello.

Universal Halloween Horror Nights begins in September.