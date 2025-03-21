wrestling / News

The Wyatt Sicks Share Message On Twitter: ‘Remember Who You Are’

March 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE 2K25 Wyatt Sicks Image Credit: 2K Games

The Wyatt Sicks took to social media on Thursday and shared a biblical message. The group’s social media account took to Twitter to post a message that referenced Ecclesiastes 3:1 and Galatians 6:9.

The tweet read:

“ecc3:1
in time you shall see.
you shall behold.
stand in awe.
galat6:9
we see you.
remember who you are.
remember what you know.”

Ecclesiastes 3:1 reads, “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.” Meanwhile, Galatians 6:9 reads, “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”

