The Wyatt Sicks Share Message On Twitter: ‘Remember Who You Are’
The Wyatt Sicks took to social media on Thursday and shared a biblical message. The group’s social media account took to Twitter to post a message that referenced Ecclesiastes 3:1 and Galatians 6:9.
The tweet read:
“ecc3:1
in time you shall see.
you shall behold.
stand in awe.
galat6:9
we see you.
remember who you are.
remember what you know.”
Ecclesiastes 3:1 reads, “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.” Meanwhile, Galatians 6:9 reads, “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”
— Wyatt Sicks (@WyattSicks) March 21, 2025
