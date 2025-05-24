Wyatt Sicks Make Return On WWE Smackdown

The Wyatt Sicks are back, making their return to WWE TV on this week’s Smackdown. The stable returned on Friday’s show in the WWE Tag Team Championship match, with Montez Ford going to the top rope when the lights went out. When they came back, the group was in the ring and took out both teams along with #DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns, who were at ringside.

Uncle Howdy hit a Sister Abigal on Johnny Gargano and then the group blew out a candle on a birthday cake as today would have been Bray Wyatt’s birthday.

The group last competed on the December 9th episode of Raw, losing a match to The Miz and the Final Testament.