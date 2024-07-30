Wyatt Sicks Reveal Themselves, Attack Creed Brothers On WWE Raw

The Wyatt Sicks unmasked on WWE Raw as they came out to attack The Creed Brothers. Monday night’s show saw the Creeds get a win over Otiz and Akira Tozawa, then begin attacking alongside Chad Gable until the Wyatt Sicks came out to make the save.

THe group came out to the ring and stood on the apron, taking their masks off to reveal Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis. Nikki Cross them took out Chad Gable off the top rope and Gable fled the ring, after which the trio assaulted the Creeds. Gable then bumped into Uncle Howdy and turned and ran out a side door.