Wyatt Sicks Victorious In In-Ring Debut On WWE Raw

The Wyatt Sicks picked up a win in their in-ring debut, defeating Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers on this week’s WWE Raw. Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis defeated the trio, who christened themselves American Made, in the main event of Monday’s show. Lumis pinned Gable with a frog splash to get the victory.

After the bell, the three were joined by their stablemates in the ring to close the show.