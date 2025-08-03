Wyatt Sicks Retain WWE Tag Team Titles In Chaotic TLC Match At WWE SummerSlam

The Wyatt Sicks survived a six-tag team war to retain the WWE Tag Team Championships in a TLC match at WWE SummerSlam. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis won the match on night two of the PPV by bringing down the titles after Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross and Erick Rowan all interfered at various times. The team defeated DIY, Rey Fenix and Andrade, the Motor City Machine Gunes, the Street Profits, and Fraxiom in the match.

The Wyatt’s title reign is up to 23 days, having won them on the July 11th episode of Smackdown from the Profits. You can see highlights below:

