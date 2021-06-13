X-Division #1 Contenders Match Ends In Chaos At Impact Wrestling Against All Odds (Pics, Video)

The X-Division title match at Impact Wrestling Against All Odds is over and even with a five possible winners, there is no #1 contender. At one point in the match, Petey Williams hit a top-rope Canadian Destroyer on Ace Austin, but the pinfall was broken up. Before Trey Miguel could put away Petey, Madman Fulton came out and destroyed Miguel, Williams, Rohit Raju and Chris Bey. He tried to put Ace Austin on top for the win, but the referee ruled the match a no-contest instead. You can follow along with our live coverage here.