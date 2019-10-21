wrestling / News

X-Division Championship Changes Hands at Impact Bound For Glory (Video)

October 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bound For Glory

– There is a new X-Division Champion following Sunday’s Bound For Glory PPV. Ace Austin defeated Jake Crist, Ace Romero, Daga, and Tessa Blanchard in a five-way ladder match at the PPV to capture the title. You can see video of the match below.

This marks Austin’s first run with the title, and ends Crist’s run at 93 days. Crist won the title on the episode of Impact that aired on July 26th.

