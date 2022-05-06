wrestling / News

X-Division Championship Match Added to Impact Under Siege

May 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Under Siege Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

The Impact X-Division Championship will be on the line at this weekend’s Under Siege. On Thursday’s show, it was announced that Ace Austin will defend his championship against Trey Miguel at Saturday’s show. Austin defeated Miguel and Mike Bailey at Impact Rebellion to win the championship.

Impact Under Siege takes place on Saturday and airs on Impact! Plus. We’ll have an updated lineup for the show after tonight’s Impact Wrestling.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Under Siege, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading