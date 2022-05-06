wrestling / News
X-Division Championship Match Added to Impact Under Siege
May 5, 2022 | Posted by
The Impact X-Division Championship will be on the line at this weekend’s Under Siege. On Thursday’s show, it was announced that Ace Austin will defend his championship against Trey Miguel at Saturday’s show. Austin defeated Miguel and Mike Bailey at Impact Rebellion to win the championship.
Impact Under Siege takes place on Saturday and airs on Impact! Plus. We’ll have an updated lineup for the show after tonight’s Impact Wrestling.
.@TheTreyMiguel is coming for @The_Ace_Austin's X Division Championship at #UnderSeige!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/DwfjylnXhg
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- New AEW Series On TBS Was Reportedly Greenlit Before WarnerMedia-Discovery Merger
- Brian Kendrick Apologizes For Past Antisemetic Comments, Talks About The Lesson He Learned
- Tessa Blanchard Comments On Rumors Of Falling Out With WOW – Women of Wrestling
- Booker T on Ronda Rousey Forgetting Parts of Her Match Layouts, Rousey Taking Losses Now