X-Division Championship Match Announced For Impact Rebellion
Trey Miguel will have a couple of challengers for his X-Division Championship at Impact Rebellion. Impact Wrestling announced on Tuesday that Miguel will defend his title in a triple threat match at the April 23rd PPV.
Miguel’s opponents have yet to be revealed, as they’re set to be determined in qualifying matches in the weeks to come. You can see the full announcement below:
Trey Miguel Set to Defend His X-Division Title in a Triple Threat Match at Rebellion
Trey Miguel has been on a roll since winning the X-Division Championship for the first time ever at Bound For Glory. Following successful title defenses over the likes of Steve Maclin, Laredo Kid and Rocky Romero, Trey’s next challenge will come in the form of not one but two opponents as he defends his title in a Triple Threat match at Rebellion. There’s no question that Trey has reinvented himself in recent months but does he have what it takes to overcome the odds and remain X-Division Champion? Trey’s opponents will be determined in a series of qualifying matches on upcoming episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV.
Don’t miss IMPACT Wrestling’s spring pay-per-view extravaganza, Rebellion! On April 23rd, championships will be defended, personal feuds will be settled and so much more LIVE from the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
