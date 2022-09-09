wrestling / News
X-Division Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
September 8, 2022 | Posted by
Impact has announced at X-Division Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The following matches are set for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:
* X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Mascara Dorada
* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Good Brothers
* Moose & Steve Maclin vs. Decay
* Alisha vs. Killer Kelly
NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV!@SpeedballBailey @Mascaradorada24 @TheMooseNation @SteveMaclin @Taurusoriginal @steveofcrazzy @MachineGunKA @The_BigLG @SuperChrisSabin @fakekinkade @MrsAIPAlisha @Kelly_WP #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/ssDrrihVgM
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Says Tony Khan Should Have Explained Why He Vacated AEW Title, Compares Situation To Infamous ECW Event
- Chris Jericho Criticizes Triple H For ‘Changing The Narrative’ About NXT, Says The Show ‘Sucks’
- Backstage News On If CM Punk Planned His AEW All Out Media Scrum Comments Beforehand
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Shares Funny Story About Vince McMahon, Sheamus, and Wade Barrett In WWE Promo Class