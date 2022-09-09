wrestling / News

X-Division Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

September 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 9-15-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact has announced at X-Division Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The following matches are set for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:

* X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Mascara Dorada
* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Good Brothers
* Moose & Steve Maclin vs. Decay
* Alisha vs. Killer Kelly

