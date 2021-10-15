wrestling / News

X-Division Championship Match Official For Impact Bound For Glory

October 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bound for Glory Impact Wrestling

Impact has its competitors set for the X-Division Championship match at Bound For Glory. Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw El Phantasmo beat Willie Mack and Rohit Raju to advance to the triple threat match at the PPV for the vacant title.

Phantasmo will face Steve Maclin and Trey Miguel at the October 23rd show for the title, which was vacated by Josh Alexander who cashed it in for a match against Christian Cage for the World Championship at the PPV.

