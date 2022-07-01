X-Division Championship Match Set For Impact Against All Odds

Mike Bailey’s X-Division Championship defense for Against All Odds is set following this week’s Impact Wrestling. Trey Miguel defeated Steve Maclin, Laredo Kid, and Chris Bey on on tonight’s show to earn a shot at Bailey for the championship at Friday’s PPV.

Bailey won the title Miguel in a multiman Ultimate X match at Slammiversary. The Impact! Plus takes place on Friday night; we’ll have a full updated card after tonight’s episode is over.