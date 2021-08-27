wrestling / News
X-Division Open Challenge & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
August 26, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced four matches, including an X-Division title open challenge, for next week’s episode. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on Twitch:
* X Division Championship Open Challenge: Josh Alexander vs. Any Former X Division Champion
* Ace Austin vs. Tommy Dreamer
If Dreamer wins he gets added to the World Title Match at Victory Road
* Rohit Raju & Shera vs. Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green
( The Influence vs. Taylor Wilde, Rachael Ellering, & Jordynne Grace