X-Division Title Iron Match Match Set For Next Week’s Before the Impact

Impact Wrestling has announced an Iron Man match for the X-Division Championship for next week’s Before the Impact. During tonight’e episode of Impact, it was announced that TJP would battle Josh Alexander for Alexander’s title in a 60-minute match airing during the Impact pre-show starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.

It was reported last week that an X-Division match had earned a ton of praise backstage, and PWInsider reports that it was this match. It is set to run over the course of Before the Impact and close out during the opening segments of the main show.